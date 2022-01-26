India's Budget 2022 with Gautam Chikermane: India's performance in handling Covid crisis?

Jan 26, 2022, 10:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
How did India handle the Covid-19 crisis? What does the health sector expect from India's Budget 2022? Will health insurance services be expanded? Watch WION's special show ahead of India's Union Budget, with Gautam Chikermane.
Read in App