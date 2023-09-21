India's banking system faces severe liquidity deficit | Word Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
The widest liquidity deficit in more than four years is grappling India's banking system. The nation's financial institutions are facing unanticipated difficulties due to record central bank borrowings and a significant outflow of funds for tax payments.

