India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday (January 26, 2021), which will be the first to be organized amid the COVID-19 pandemic. President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at Rajpath. The Tricolour was unfurled at Rajpath in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, on 72nd Republic Day.