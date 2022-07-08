Indian PM Narendra Modi’s message after ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s death

Published: Jul 08, 2022, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian PM Modi pays tribute to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in an extremely moving statement, calling it a day of "unbearable pain." He called Shinzo Abe a close friend of India's and one who had a stake in India's growth.
