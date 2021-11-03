Indian PM Narendra Modi launches ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid' at COP26 summit

Nov 03, 2021, 12:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian PM Narendra Modi called for ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid' to improve the viability of solar power and announced that India's space agency (ISRO) will provide the world a calculator that can measure solar energy potential of any region.
