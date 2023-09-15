Indian govt pushes for NAVIC integration; everything you need to know about NAVIC | World News| WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Whenever we have to travel to an unknown place most of us rely on Google Maps for GPS navigation but that may not be the case for many going forward. According to reports all smartphones sold in India will have to support navigation with Indian constellation commonly known as NAVIC.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos