Indian govt: New China's map show Indian state within Chinese border | WON

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
With China’s growing belligerence, the border has become a battleground for testing wills and resilience. Analysts say China’s completely unfounded claims initially extended only to Tawang, a part of Arunachal Pradesh, where the sixth Dalai Lama was said to have been born.

