The Budget Session of the Indian Parliament commenced on January 31 with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. Today all eyes are on the Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who will be presenting Union Budget for FY 2020-21. This will be the second budget for Sitharaman, who became the second woman finance minister after Indira Gandhi to do so in the history of independent India.