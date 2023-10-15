Indian fans jubilant after WC win over Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
India have extended their perfect record over Pakistan at ODI World cups with an emphatic seven-wicket victory in Ahmedabad. WION Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo spoke to ecstatic Indian fans who witnessed the clash at the Narendra Modi stadium, and they believe India can win the World Cup.

