Indian EAM S Jaishankar meets Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid

Oct 18, 2021, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India's EAM S Jaishankar is in Israel for the first high-level engagement with the Naftali Bennett government. In focus is a quadrilateral meet between the US, India, Israel and the UAE. Watch this report for more.
