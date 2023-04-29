Indian Air Force pilots use Night Vision Goggles to land C-130J on degraded Sudan airstrip | Details

On the intervening night of 27th and 28th of April, the Indian air force landed its c-130j plane on an airstrip in Wadi Sayyidna, about 40 kilometres north of Khartoum. The airstrip was in a degraded condition, with no navigational approach aids or fuel. The small runway also lacked landing lights that are needed to guide incoming aircraft at night. Despite all the challenges, the Indian air force managed to land and rescue as many as 121 people. While approaching, the aircrew used electro-optical infrared sensors to ensure the runway was free from obstructions. After ensuring there were no inimical forces in the vicinity, the Indian air force pilots used night vision goggles to carry out a flawless landing. Upon landing, the aircraft engines were kept running, while eight commandos secured the passengers and their luggage. As with the landing, the take-off from the unlit runway was also carried out using night vision goggles.