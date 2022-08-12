India@75: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel- The unifier of India

Published: Aug 12, 2022, 10:15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
75 years since Independence, India today comprises of 29 states and 8 Union Territories. Before the 1947 partition, India had around 565 princely states. Here's how Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified India.
Read in App