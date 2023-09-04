India will be a developed nation by 2047, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
Here, we bring you the news that is trending across WION's social media platforms- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's economic growth is a natural byproduct of his nine-year-old government's political stability as he expressed optimism that India will be a developed Nation by 2047 with corruption Castism and communalism having no place in the country.

