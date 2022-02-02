India Union Budget 2022: India to be world's fastest growing economy, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Feb 02, 2022, 12:20 AM(IST) WION Video Team
"One of the ways in which we want to keep the economic momentum growing is by building infrastructure...this is one of the fastest ways of generating jobs," says India's principal economic advisor Sanjeev Sanyal as he decodes India's Budget 2022.
