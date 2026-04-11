/India to Supply 1.2 Million Tons of Petroleum Products to Mauritius says FM Dhananjay

Port Louis: Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful has said that India's will supply 1.2 million tons of petroleum products annually to his country amid the supply chain disruption from West Asia war. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Mr Ramful said a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian government had been finalised, but still "needs to get approval for by cabinets. We talking about 1.2 million tons of petroleum products annually."