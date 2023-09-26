India: Telangana's Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali inaugurates 'war room'

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
The "War Room," which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, senior bureaucrats, police officers, and officials from other departments involved in disaster management can oversee during emergencies and significant events, was opened by Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali.

