In recent years, India and the South American nation of Suriname have seen significant milestones in bilateral ties with high-profile Presidential visits... India has been exporting metals electrical equipment, pharma goods and much more. Now, in a unique gesture to boost military ties, India is exporting military uniforms to Suriname. WION's Principal Correspondent Sidharth M.P spoke to a Senior official from India's Ordnance Clothing Factory that is fulfilling the export. Watch in for more details!