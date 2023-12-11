India: Supreme Court of India upholds abrogation of article 370

India's supreme court has upheld the revocation of the special status of erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The top court also upheld the reorganization of the state into two Union Territories. Both of these changes were made by the Indian Parliament back in 2019. However, the assembly elections in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, could not be conducted even after more than four years. So the supreme court of India has now directed the election commission to hold elections in the union territory by September next year.