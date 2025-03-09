India Russia: India Signs $248 Million Deal With Russia To Acquire T-72 Tanks Engines | WION
STORY HIGHLIGHTS
The Ministry of Defence on Friday signed a USD248 million contract with Russian defence firm Rosoboronexport (RoE) to procure 1,000-horsepower (HP) engines for T-72 battle tanks in fully-assembled.
