India Republic Day 2023: NCC, and NSS march at the 74th republic day parade

India is celebrating its 74th Republic Day today. The main function was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, where President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in celebrating Republic Day. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the Chief Guest at the parade. During the Republic Day parade, the country’s military prowess, cultural diversity, self-reliance initiatives, women empowerment, and emergence of a New India were showcased.