India-Pakistan gaming love story ends behind bars

WION Video Team  | Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 06:15 PM IST
They say that love can take you thousands of miles, and a Pakistani woman showed this to be true by crossing the border into India without authorization in order to be with a man she met online. Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani woman of 27, and Sachin, an Indian man of 22, both lived in Greater Noida, which is a suburb of New Delhi.

