India: New Delhi puts firecracker ban ahead of Diwali, 3 years in jail if caught bursting crackers

Published: Oct 23, 2022, 08:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
In an effort to try and prevent the detention of air quality during the Diwali festive season, India's New Delhi, which happens to be the world's most polluted capital in the world, has announced some strict actions. Watch the video to know more.
