/India-Mauritius Ties: S Jaishankar's Visit Delivers Key Outcomes

Mauritius: India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has wrapped up his visit to Mauritius, yielding tangible results in health, infrastructure, education and green transport that underscore the deepening ties between the two nations. The two-day trip, which coincided with the 9th Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, saw several key agreements and inaugurations that build on a $680 million special economic package announced last September during Mauritian Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's visit to India.