/India Is an Exporter of Both Tech and Talent

Published: Feb 19, 2026, 12:15 IST | Updated: Feb 19, 2026, 12:15 IST
On Day Three of the India AI Summit in New Delhi, Deepak Sharma, MD, CEO and Zone President, Greater India at Schneider Electric, highlighted a critical but often overlooked pillar of the AI revolution: energy stability. As AI-driven data centres expand at unprecedented speed, their electricity consumption is rising dramatically. Globally, large AI data centres can consume as much power as small cities, and demand is projected to grow sharply over the next decade.