India is a friend, can play constructive role, says Palestine PM Mohammad Shtayyeh

In an exclusive conversation with WION, Palestine PM Mohammad Shtayyeh said that "Indian engagement is very important" amid the ongoing crisis given that the "country enjoys good relations with Palestinians, Israelis". Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal said, Palestine PM said, "Indian influence in international political arena is very important.. India's voice is for peace & justice" & "Indian leadership can advise Israelis". He spoke on the ongoing Conflict, Indian capacity building etc.