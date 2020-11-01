India: Hizbul Mujahideen chief Saifullah killed in encounter near Srinagar

Nov 01, 2020, 10.35 PM(IST)
Chief operational commander of terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen, Saifullah has been killed during an encounter with police and security forces at Rangreth in Jammu and Kashmir`s Srinagar district on Sunday, officials said.
