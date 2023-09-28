IMF stalls $330 mn tranche for Sri Lanka due to revenue shortfall

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
Sri Lanka's bid for financial stability faces a significant setback. The international monetary fund, in its first review under a 2.9 billion dollar bailout package has frozen a crucial 330 million dollar tranche. The reason behind this decision is a growing concern over a potential shortfall in the Sri Lankan government's revenue generation.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos