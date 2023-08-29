Idalia expected to make Florida landfall as a hurricane

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 08:35 AM IST
Tropical Storm Idalia, forecast to land in the southeastern United States as the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season, threatened much of the Gulf Coast of Florida on Monday, forcing evacuations and rushed preparations across the state’s storm-scarred peninsula.

