ICE Row: Trump Warns to Federalize DC, Says Cutting ICE Ties Will Fuel Crime

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 16, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Sep 16, 2025, 09:36 IST
President Donald Trump said Monday he will call a national emergency once again in Washington, DC, if local police do not cooperate with immigration enforcement.

