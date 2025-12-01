/IAF Rescue Operation: Indians Airlifted from Landslide Zone in Dramatic Operation!

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded in Sri Lanka as the Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an Indian national along with several others trapped in a landslide-affected restricted zone in Kotmale. In a hybrid extraction mission, an IAF Garud commando was winched down into the hazardous terrain to guide stranded passengers through a cross-country route to a pre-marked helipad. From there, 24 people — Indians, foreign nationals, and Sri Lankans — were airlifted to Colombo.