IAEA-Iran Talks: Discussions over weapon-grade Uranium discovered in Iran

Since the time Uranium of high-grade purity was discovered in Iran, the tussle between IAEA, the UN Nuclear watchdog and local Iranian authorities have been at the centre of scrutiny and discussions. The discovery of weapon-grade Uranium has now led to new negotiations between the two nations. The new agreement between Iran and the Nuclear watchdog entails re-installing of monitoring equipment to gain access to people of interest. The nuclear watchdog's chief said that an investigation into uranium traces at undeclared sites will be one of the priorities.