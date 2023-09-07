Hunter Biden accused of not paying taxes on $1.5 million income

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Prosecutors say they will seek US President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden's indictment by September 29th in the tax and Firearms case. Special counsel David Weiss said in a court filing that the government would seek a grand jury indictment before September 29th, the deadline under the Speedy Trial Act.

