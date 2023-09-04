How AI is changing the future of work

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a crucial aspect of modern life, transforming the way we live, work, and interact with each other. The rise of AI brings exciting opportunities, such as improved efficiency and accuracy in various industries, but also raises important ethical considerations, such as job losses and privacy.

