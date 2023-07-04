Honduran military takes control of gang-infested prisons

At least 11 people were killed in a shooting in northwestern Honduras on the 24th of June. People celebrating a birthday party were shot by suspected hitmen hired by drug traffickers. The drug-related shooting took place in Choloma, a town near San Pedro Sula, the second-largest Honduran city, plagued by crippling poverty, drug trafficking, and gang violence. President Xiomara Castro ordered a special curfew for Choloma from 9 PM to 4 AM for the next 15 days. The ruthless billiards bar attack comes barely a week after a vicious battle between rival gangs left 46 women dead in a prison near the capital, Tegucigalpa. Cracking the whip, the government announced that military police will take control of Honduras' 21 prisons for one year, starting the 1st of July.