Have mass shootings made the United States the most dangerous country to live in?

More than 200 mass shootings have taken place in the United States. 14,700 lives have been lost due to gun-violence. A gun-obsessed nation of 330 million is awash with 400 million guns. The threat of mass shootings is a very real concern in everyday life. Whether it be at schools, shopping malls, supermarkets, or highways. The land of the free is besieged with a palpable sense of insecurity and vulnerability. Mohammed Saleh brings you more the report on the incident of mass shooting from Texas, United States.