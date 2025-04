By now, everyone's heard the chilling words of Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir, who remarked last week that "Kashmir is Pakistan’s jugular vein" and the even more incendiary "Hindus and Muslims are two separate nations, different in every way." These words have come back to the spotlight in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. Was it sparked by Munir’s speech? Was it a provocation or a signal of things to come?