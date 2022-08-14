#HarGharTiranga: A tricolour in every house; 3 day event sees massive response all over

Published: Aug 14, 2022, 02:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
India celebrates 75 years of Independence and a patriotic favor has gripped the entire nation. Streets of towns and villages and all prominent monuments are draped in the hues of Indian National flag.
