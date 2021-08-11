Hackers return $600 million in one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever

Aug 11, 2021, 07:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hackers have started returning some of the $600 million they stole in what's likely to be one of the biggest cryptocurrency thefts ever. Poly Network had disclosed the attack on Tuesday and urged the hackers to return the assets.
