Guy Ritchie and Lourdes Faberes on their upcoming action drama film ‘Operation Fortune’

Get ready to bring in 2023 with some high-octane action as Guy Ritchie teams up with Jason Statham for ‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre’. Ready for release in India on January 6, the film promises to bring the story of a no-nonsense superspy Orson Fortune, who is forced to enlist an A-list Hollywood star to help him on his mission to save the world. In an exclusive chat with WION’s Zeba Khan, director Guy Ritchie and actress Lourdes Faberes tell us what to expect from this film.