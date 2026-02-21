/Gulmarg Hosts Biggest Edition of Chinar Winter Games Yet

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 19:30 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 19:30 IST
Gulmarg has hosted the biggest edition of the Chinar Winter Games yet, drawing athletes and tourists to one of India’s premier winter sports destinations. The event showcased skiing, snowboarding, and other snow-based competitions, highlighting Jammu and Kashmir’s growing appeal as a winter tourism hub. Officials say the games aim to boost local tourism, promote adventure sports, and position Gulmarg as a global winter sports destination.