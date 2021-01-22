Guinness world record holder 12-year-old Nigerian boy reveals how Messi, Ronaldo inspires him

Jan 22, 2021, 01.40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Chinonso managed 111 football touches in 60 seconds while a second ball balanced on his head, earning him a place in the 2021 edition of the Guinness World Records.
Read in App