Gravitas: Why the Mutant Wuhan Virus could be more dangerous

Dec 30, 2020, 12.40 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The UK strain of the Wuhan Virus has now reached India. How dangerous is it? What is the government doing to prevent its spread? What can you do to keep yourself safe? Will the vaccines work? Palki Sharma gets you all the answers.
