Gravitas: Why is Sophie Turner being called a 'Bad mom'?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 11:05 PM IST
The Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner is being accused of being a "bad mom". Is this seed planted by Joe Jonas' crisis PR team? Why are ambitious women like Sophie Turner mom-shamed? Priyanka Sharma and Molly Gambhir tell you more

