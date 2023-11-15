Gravitas: Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Urgent Rescue Mission for Trapped Workers in Himalayan State

A massive rescue operation is underway in India's Uttarakhand, where 40 construction workers are trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan highway tunnel. The rescue operations have been ongoing for almost 60 hours. Efforts are underway to drill through the debris and fix a wide steel pipe, which they hope can be used to pull the trapped men out. Local officials said that the men are safe and healthy and are being supplied with food, water, and oxygen through a pipe.