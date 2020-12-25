Gravitas: U.S., Russia spar for dominance in Central Africa

Dec 25, 2020, 12.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Violence surged ahead of elections in the Central African Republic. Both Russia and U.S. are volunteering to help stabilise the situation. What's bringing world powers to this civil war-ravaged nation? Palki Sharma Upadhyay gets you a report.
