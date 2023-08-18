Gravitas: US okays arming Ukraine with F-16 | Will it help Kyiv fend off Russia?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
The US has granted approval for F-16 fighter jets to be sent to Ukraine after months of saying no. Will these coveted warplanes help the war-battered country win air dominance against Russia? Molly Gambhir brings you a report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos