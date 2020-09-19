Gravitas: US: Hezbollah is storing caches of weapons, ammonium nitrate across Europe

Sep 19, 2020, 01.10 AM(IST)
US officials claim that Hezbollah is storing caches of weapons and ammonium nitrate across Europe. WION's Palki Sharma tells you how Hezbollah is facing a backlash over the Beirut blasts.