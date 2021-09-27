Gravitas US Edition: China turns off traffic lights amid power crunch

Sep 27, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Hundreds of homes and factories in China are going dark amid a major power crunch. Some cities are turning off traffic lights to ration power. Why is China running out of energy? What does it mean for the world? Palki Sharma tells you.
Read in App