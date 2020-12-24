Gravitas: UK, EU clinch historic post-Brexit trade deal

Dec 24, 2020, 11.50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
After 11 months of haggling, the UK and EU signed a trade deal for the post-Brexit world. Boris Johnson hailed the deal as the best UK could get. Who stands to gain from this new arrangement? Palki Sharma Upadhyay tells you more.
