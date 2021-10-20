Gravitas: Turkey "set to be grey-listed" by FATF

Oct 20, 2021, 11:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Is Turkey set to join Pakistan on the FATF grey-list? A report has claimed that members of the global terror financing watchdog are likely to make the announcement on Thursday. Palki Sharma tells you why Turkey could be greylisted.
Read in App